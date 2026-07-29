Ramayana Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash’s Magnum Opus Eyes Prabhas’ Salaar’s 24-Hour YouTube Record (Photo Credit: Instagram/Youtube)

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is one of the most-awaited Indian films in recent times. The buzz is sky-high, and movie buffs are eagerly awaiting its release on the big screen. Amid this, the countdown to the highly anticipated trailer has begun, and we’re just a few hours away from seeing it online. With the kind of anticipation, it is likely to break some serious records with its trailer.

The hype for the trailer is at its peak

In the last few days, we have been witnessing leaked scenes from the private screening of the trailer. The visuals are looking breathtaking, which has made everyone curious and hyped for the actual trailer release. It’s reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, so everyone is looking forward to the world created and the visual effects used to bring the Indian epic to the big screen.

The trailer drops on July 30

As officially revealed, the trailer of Ramayana will be unveiled tomorrow (July 30) at 4:15 am IST on YouTube. Given the excitement across the globe, the trailer is expected to register record-breaking views within hours. For Bollywood, Adipurush holds the record for the most viewed trailer on YouTube in the first 24 hours, with a whopping 74 million views (all languages), and it seems that this record will be easily broken tomorrow.

Ramayana is chasing Salaar’s record views

Prabhas’ Salaar currently holds the record for the most-viewed Indian trailer on YouTube in the first 24 hours. For those who don’t know, Salaar recorded a mammoth 113.2 million views in its first 24 hours, an unbeaten record since 2023. Now, with the Ramayana trailer coming out tomorrow, this record for Salaar is under threat, and it won’t be a surprise if it’s surpassed well before 24 hours have passed.

More about the film

Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash under the banners Prime Focus Studios and Monster Mind Creations. The film also stars Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, and others. It is scheduled to release on Diwali 2026.

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