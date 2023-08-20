Let’s give credit where it’s due. Pankaj Tripathi, the actor who has been around for 20 years and has kept marching his way up from being a character actor to supporting member to a credible co-star has now scored quite well as a lead actor too. With OMG 2, he has ensured that the largest number of people ever have seen him perform for the big screen while he takes centerstage.

The film has entered the 100 Crore Club and with this, Pankaj Tripathi is now amongst the elite list of actors who have a century to their name. Delivering a big grosser has been more challenging than ever before today and hence the success would be all the more sweet for the actor who has traditionally been hailed as one of the best talent around.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of course, it’s Akshay Kumar’s star power that has pulled the audience to theatres and the superstar has a major role to play in the narrative too. However once audiences have settled down in the auditorium and kept enjoying Akshay’s presence whenever he appears on the screen, Pankaj Tripathi has regaled them as well right through the narrative where he is present from start to finish. The industry will only benefit further if the actor continues to get more and more award worthy roles and he can impress audiences and in parallel also earn box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 2 vs Pathaan At Indian Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Film With 20 Crore+ On Consecutive 8 Days, Even Mighty Baahubali 2 Loses By An Inch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News