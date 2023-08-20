Gadar 2 mania is continuing well into the second weekend as well. After staying over 20 crores mark on Friday, the film has now topped the 30 crores benchmark as well on Saturday. As much as 31.07 crores came in, which is a huge number indeed and now there is repeat watching as well that has started happening amongst the audiences.

The film will now be aiming to have a Sunday of around 40 crores. That would be truly phenomenal and looks like it would happen indeed since the competition stays on to be only with OMG 2 and that too just at the single screens.

There isn’t anything else that’s bothering the Sunny Deol starrer, and with the ground wide open especially in the interiors, Gadar 2 will just keep playing on and on.

Gadar 2 has now reached 336.20 crores and today it will go past the 370 crores milestone rather comfortably. This means that well inside the second week, the Anil Sharma-directed action drama would have entered the 400 Crore Club.

All time blockbuster.

