Baahubali actress Ramya Krishnan is one of the most talented and versatile veteran actresses present in the South Indian film industry. She has given many back-to-back hit movies in different languages, including Kante Kuthurne Kanu (Telugu), Padayappa (Tamil), Sweety Nanna Jodi (Kannada), Allari Priyudu (Telugu), Panchatanthiram (Tamil) and Super Deluxe (Tamil).

However, Ramya has also worked in Bollywood and had starred in a few films along with Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others. But still she couldn’t get the recognition that she deserved.

Recently, in an interview with PTI, when Ramya Krishnan was asked whether she ever wanted to leave Telugu or South film industry for Bollywood, she talked about how things weren’t working out in Bollywood. She said, “None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didn’t have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didn’t have the courage to give it all away.”

Further going into the conversation, she revealed that she was not quite successful in Bollywood. On the other hand she was very comfortable in Telugu industry. Ramya Krishnan added, “For you to do more films in a certain industry, you need a successful movie. Unluckily, that also didn’t happen in Hindi and I was comfortable doing Telugu films.”

On the work front, Ramya Krishnan can be latest seen in the movie Liger featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

What do you think of Ramya Krishnan’s decision? Let us know!

