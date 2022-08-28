Vijay Deverakonda charmed everyone with his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Nota, Dear Comrade and others. Now that he finally made his Bollywood debut with Liger, there were lots of hope as many trade analysts thought the movie might do some amazing box office business. Although the maximum reviews are negative but there are people lining up to watch the film on the big screen. Let’s check out the advance booking status of the film for today.

Puri Jagannadh who’s a well-known filmmaker in the South industry has directed the sports drama movie. Along with Vijay, the movie also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and Vishnu Reddy. The movie also marks Mike Tyson’s debut in Indian cinema.

Mumbai

Nothing much has changed as compared to yesterday. The advance booking for Liger is just 10%, but we hope Sunday brings some good footfalls for the film.

Delhi

The capital city is showing a slightly good response, while it was just 5% yesterday, today the advance booking has increased a little for Liger, as it is close to 10%.

Bengaluru

Nothing much has been changed for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, and similar to yesterday’s reports, just 5% of shows are also booked for the day in Bengaluru.

Hyderabad

There are a lot of shows booked for the Tamil version, then the Hindi and Tamil languages. For the same, close to 30% of shows are booked and the rest of the shows are expected to get booked by end of the day for Liger.

Chennai

Although, the city was leading yesterday for Vijay Deverakonda starrer with amazing footfalls but seems like things have slowed down. Currently, just 20% of shows are only booked.

Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad

These cities aren’t showing a great response for Liger since day 1. Currently, there are hardly any advance bookings, let’s hope the movie gets good results with the help of walk-in audience.

