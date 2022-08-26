Vijay Deverakonda starrer, Puri Jagannadh directorial pan India film Liger is facing waves of hatred and is falling much behind at the box office. Talking about how language authenticity works for films, once Allu Arjun had given a statement that’s making so much sense in the current scenario. Scroll down to read the scoop!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger have already been ranked as the lowest-rated film of 2022 on the IMDB list. It has even beaten Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Dobaaraa and others.

Amidst all the #Boycott trend and other online hatred, an interview of Allu Arjun post his Pushpa: The Rise success has been resurfacing again, and his statement is making so much sense now. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu was asked whether he would change his script selection as he has become a pan-India star, the actor said, “I want to be very authentic. I think if you’re authentic in your language, people will feel authenticity in other languages too. So, I think I should make a great Telugu film which will have a great appeal in other languages too.”

Further, in the same conversation, Allu Arjun admitted that nobody should pollute the authenticity of a language. He added, I don’t think we should pollute that much, just adjusting a little bit here and there is fine, but I don’t think so we should pollute the authenticity of your own language.”

Well, this Allu Arjun’s statement makes so much sense in today’s world where most of the films are getting boycotted, and on the other Vijay Deverakonda is failing miserably in becoming a pan-India star with Liger‘s poor performance.

