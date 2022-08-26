Do you believe in love at first sight? Because I do. Looking at your sibling for the first time, to playing in the rain for the first time, that’s what describes love perfectly. And honestly, there’s no definition to it, it’s a surreal feeling which is difficult to put into words. That’s what I feel when I look at clothes, a sea of emotions and I try to connect with things in my head that I’ve been taught ever since I was a kid. Now, my grandfather, who is no more, would often tell me stories of the India and Pakistan partition and how beautiful it was before they went ahead to become different nations and the rest is history. Amid those fake scenarios in my head, I would always imagine our neighbouring country as flawless and would also connect it with their royal fashion and details. And if there’s one designer who’s keeping the legacy alive in their nation it is Mohsin Naveed Rajha.

Advertisement

I’ve been following him on social media for a while and everytime I look at his collection, I’m suddenly taken aback by what my ‘Baba’ would tell us about. How back then, women would dress up and the work on their saree, salwar and kameez would be so delightful. I still remember Baba getting a saree for my grandmother who I would fondly call ‘Amma’ with a real gold thread (sone ke taar) work. It’s still with me and I would keep this forever close to my heart and pass on to the next generation.

Advertisement

Now talking about the Pakistani designer, I still remember the first time I saw his collection and all I could think about was Gulzar’s lyrics ‘Aisi ulji nazar unse hatt -ti nahi…’ That for me was love at first sight. Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, your work is impeccable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (@mohsin.naveed.ranjha)

How Bollywood retro songs described love and how our grandparents would narrate old India stories, I could live those stories through Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s work and I’m not even kidding about it.

His bridal collection has a wide range of lehengas, ghararas, sarees which will make you stand out from the crowd immediately. His work speaks for itself and gives you a taste of Punjab which people from the time of partition talks about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (@mohsin.naveed.ranjha)

A little bit of Islamabad, Karachi and Rawalpindi you’ll see in his collection. I remember scrolling through Pinterest once and got lost in one of his designs that deserves a special mention here and ever since then, I’ve been a fan of his work. Everytime I low-key imagine my bridal festivities, there’s not a single time that I don’t include his ghararas in it. Hehe! A girl can dream, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (@mohsin.naveed.ranjha)

From raw silk, zari, tilla to intricate embroidery, there’s absolutely nothing that you wouldn’t find in his work and there’s a little something for everyone in it. Whether you want to go minimalistic or over the top – you can never go wrong with Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Naveed Ranjha (@mohsin.naveed.ranjha)

His collection exudes ROYALTY at its best and he has worked with celebrities like Mahira Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh in the past.

I know this article can’t do justice to his surreal collection but I’ve really put my heart and soul into it while writing. I hope this love letter reaches you, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

Your ardent fan for life!

Must Read: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan & Kiara Advani’s ‘Sharara Coupled With Bralette’ Looks! Who Rose The Temperature Higher?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram