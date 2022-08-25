Bollywood divas never leave a chance to leave their fans stunned every time they enter a room. They have a massive fan following on and off social media and are often seen giving major fashion and vacation goals via their Insta posts. Well, the top 3 most-loved actresses who take social media by storm are Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Ms Panday’s latest release Liger has hit the screens in the South circuit and fans are waiting for the film’s release in the Hindi belt tomorrow. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

During the promotional spree of their film, the actress served her fans with some major fashion goals. After coming across her recent look, we thought of compiling the looks of other actresses who opted for similar attire.

Well, we are talking about the latest trending look we saw Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Kiara Advani donning.

Starting with Ananya Panday, opted for a yellow sharara set shining brighter than the sun during Liger promotions. Setting the temperature soaring, the actress wore an embroidered bralette top which she paired with a long plain sharara and a floral cape. She looked pretty as she opted for nude makeup and pink lip. Ananya rounded off her look with statement earrings and mojris. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan wore the same outfit from the same designer Arpita Mehta but in flaming red colour. The Nawab girl too paired her embroidered bralette top and plain sharara with a floral cape. Flaunting her toned midriff, she let her hair down while opting for statement jhumkas and a finger ring. Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Mehta Official Page (@arpitamehtaofficial)

Last but not least on the list is Kiara Advani, who did wear a similar outfit but from a different designer. In December last year, Preeti wore a yellow bralette top and paired it with heavily embellished sharara and a designer came. Opting for nude make-up, she picked a subtle neckpiece and matching studes to compliment her look. Letting her wavy hair down, she looks hot as hell. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Well, who amongst these has stolen the show for you? Ask us, we feel no one else could look better than Kiara. Am I right or Am I right?

