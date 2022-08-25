Shakira has been serving us some serious fashion goals, be it her red carpet looks, concert outfits, or just a casual fit. Currently, a lot is going on in her life with the tax fraud case and separating from her partner Gerard Piqué. For the unversed, the Hips Don’t Lie singer revealed she called it quits with her ex-husband after he allegedly cheated on her.

Besides that, she was also involved in a tax fraud case. It was said that the Latina singer could face up to eight years of jail for allegedly defrauding the Spanish tax office for a total of 14.5 million euros on income.

Keeping those matters aside, Shakira has been an icon in the industry. Not just her music but her fashion has also made the fans swoon over her. One thing she is known for is her custom bikini sets. The Waka Waka singer has time and again showed off her cute bathing suits on her social media. One of them was the cute lavender finger set that she wore back in 2020.

Shakira sizzled in a cute bikini set that featured fringe covered with beads. Both the top and the bottom had the same detail. The sassy two-piece flaunted her curves and toned body. The pop star kept her look natural with no make-up on but just a usual glow. The She Wolf singer had her iconic gold locks flowing in the perfect beachy waves.

This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer! pic.twitter.com/1R6J8H2Flg — Shakira (@shakira) September 7, 2020

She gazed into the camera with a wide smile on. The entire get-up looked gorgeous and we would love to own this self-designed bikini set by her. It’s the casual yet chic vibe that speaks to us. The lovely colour and the tassels add fun to it.

Do you like Shakira’s beach look? Share your thoughts with us!

