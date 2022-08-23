Over the years, Selena Gomez has given us innumerable fashion goals with her public appearances. From city sightings to her date night looks to girls night out looks to red carpet appearances, the singer never fails to make heads turn with her style wardrobe. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the Rare singer suffered an awkward wardrobe malfunction in Paris while accidentally flashing her knickers underneath a low-cut revealing dress. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sel enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 344 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is currently busy promoting her show ‘Only Murders In The Building’ and ‘Selena + Chef In Malibu’. Gomez launched her makeup brand ‘Rare’ in 2020 and has become one of the most successful brands globally. Coming back to her wardrobe malfunction, it was 2016 when the incident took place.

Back then, Selena Gomez was 23-year-old and already a global fashionista. She was spotted in the French capital wearing a black-dress with an extreme plunging neckline which also came with a high-split.

As the wind blew, the high split led to a wardrobe malfunction where Selena Gomez accidentally flashed her knickers but carried it gracefully. The singer didn’t pay attention to it and walked with her head high in the situation.

The Rare singer styled the outfit with matching pump heels and donned bold red lips to finish off the look.

Take a look at the picture below:

Isn’t she a beauty? We’ll always be a sulker for her fashion wardrobe.

What are your thoughts on Selena Gomez acing a wardrobe malfunction like a queen? Tell us in the comments below.

