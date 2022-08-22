The Kardashians are never away from the news and the bandwidth at which they make it is insane and fascinating. Be it the new arrivals, or the exits, everything about them is a big affair and we all are kind of aware what is happening in their lives more than them in a way. Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most subtle K sisters and while she also had a whole lot of drama around her, she kind of approaches it with calmness. So now as she decides to get into the pool with her toddler it only radiates cuteness with a pinch of oomph.

For the unversed, Kourtney has been in the headlines for her wedding with Travis Barker and everything that happened before and after it. The Poosh founder went on to create a buzz for it all. Now she seems to be having some Mother-son time in the pool and it is one of the cutest banter you will see on the internet today.

Taking to her verified Instagram account with 196 Million following, Kourtney Kardashian shared a series of pictures with son Reign as they had some fun time in the pool. She captioned the post as, “Happy Sunday! xo, Kourtney and Reign.”

In the pictures, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen sporting a yellow bikini that is complementing her perfect curves and making her radiate even more shine. She chose to go little to no make up and her clear skin is something that might make us jealous. Fans have been loving the pictures as Reign is posing for selfies by making cute faces. Both at a point pout and that has become the highlight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made news in April when they got married in a hush hush ceremony in Las Vegas. The two followed that with a legal wedding making thing official. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

