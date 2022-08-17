Bollywood’s one of the most popular producers, Boney Kapoor and late diva, Sridevi’s youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor leads the headlines every now and then for every good reason. Khushi Kapoor is all set to step foot in the glitz and glamour world with the web show The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. However, before entering into the movie business, Khushi had already made a name as a young fashionista in the fashion world.

Khushi has been setting trend with her sartorial choices and encourages millions of followers who follow on social media, diligently.

However, do you know whom Khushi follow to get inspired for her bold, sultry and aesthetic looks and pictures? Well, we think it’s Hollywood fashionista, Kylie Jenner. Don’t trust us? Check it out below!

Khushi Kapoor in brown cut-out midi dress

The budding actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the brown double-strap cut-out bodycon dress that featured mesh pattern designs all over it. She completed her look with pin straight hair, subtle makeup with thin liner, layers of mascara and nude lip shade. It took us back to when Kylie Jenner donned a tan brown and metallic patterned double strapped bodycon dress.

Khushi Kapoor’s blue cut-out dress

She wore a stunning blue see-through cut-out dress from Jaded London’s collection and completed her look with dewy makeup. Kylie Jenner wore a similar patterned bodycon dress once and looked absolutely glamorous.

Khushi Kapoor in black tie and knot corset top

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister posed in one ponytail looking like Kylie Jenner, wearing a black-coloured tie and knot corset top with black pants. She kept her look gothic with a choker and subtle eye makeup. However, the outfit also resembled a lot like Kylie’s when she wore a black deep plunging neckline with knot details.

Khushi Kapoor in a lilac bikini

The Archies star oozed hotness in a lilac-coloured bikini which she paired with a sheer shrug. It immediately took us to the time when Kylie served major beach vibes in her bikini look.

Khushi Kapoor’s princess vibes

Khushi Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous in the long peach dress and gave major princess vibes. However, her beautiful look resembled a lot like Kylie Jenner’s beautiful ivory-coloured corset dress which she paired with hand gloves.

Well, do you think Khushi Kapoor is the desi version of Kylie Jenner? Let us know!

