While the Kardashian and Jenner families have glamorous lives onscreen, it takes a village to take care of all their aspects, be it maintaining their homes or their respective glam and styling squads for important events. But since most of them are mothers, the kids always come first. Kim has four kids with Kanye West, Kourtney has three with Scott Disick and one with Travis Barker, Khloe has two with Tristan Thompson, while Kylie Jenner has two with Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner is the only woman of the family who is not a mother. Here’s what Kylie Jenner’s parenting plans and schedules entail.

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Parenting: Strict Diet Rules, Education & Behavioral Tutoring

For the uninitiated, Kylie Jenner has a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire, with rapper Travis Scott. While they are not together anymore, they co-parent. The reality star is happy and in love with Timothee Chalamet, with whom she has been in a strong relationship for more than two years now.

Kylie Jenner knows how to balance all aspects of her life, be it her businesses, her sisters, her parents, her relationship, and, most importantly, her kids. According to The US Sun, the Khy founder has a batch of live-in staff who follow rules on how to take care of her kids and get massive salaries and gifts in return.

A source told the portal, “Kylie pays big, she wants loyalty and can’t deal with losing any staff as disruption makes her really anxious. She insists that all the staff are fully trained up to her standards and guidelines, so it can take a while to get back into a good flow.” Kylie Jenner often gives them bonuses.

According to the report, the nannies are available from 6 a.m. and have “pediatrics specialities,” as well as a group of tutors who support them throughout the day. Kylie Jenner wants both her kids to be very educated and skilled, be it in art, music, sports, or even languages.

“She wants the kids to speak French. She now also has a behavior coach,” the insider claimed and further continued, “Timings, what they eat, how much they drink, their play activities, outdoor time, sunscreen, vitamins: literally every single detail of the kids’ lives is covered by a manual.”

In addition, the bedrooms and play areas are daily sanitized to ensure hygiene, and Stormi and Aire do not get any processed or sugary foods daily. The staff is also instructed not to have any “alcohol, vapes, smoking, or any sort of drugs on the property” while at work. Despite all the rules and schedules, Kylie Jenner’s staff is said to be very happy financially because she treats them well. She lives in her Los Angeles mansion and offers them all the meals they want and gifts them with whatever Kylie Cosmetics or Khy products they could truly want from the catalog.

