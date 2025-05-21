The recent Instagram feed of Kylie Jenner is stuff made of dreams. Be it the beach views, the gorgeous water, the food and drinks, the luxury living, or the holiday core pictures she has been sharing. The reality star went to Turks and Caicos, and she rented a villa with every luxury at her disposal.

Kylie has been glowing and happy lately with her two years plus romance with Timothee Chalamet, which is growing stronger every day. On the other hand, she also gives time to her family, kids and friends, successfully balancing all aspects of her life. Here’s what we know about her trip and the mansion.

Inside Kylie Jenner’s $39K-A-Night Turks & Caicos Villa

According to The US Sun, the Khy founder rented Tranquility, a beachfront villa on the tropical island’s Grace Bay. The mansion is priced at $39,500 a night and was the temporary place for Kylie and her group of friends and family to unwind at. She was accompanied by her sister, Kendall Jenner.

She also took her two kids Stormi and Aire along for the getaway. On top of that, Kylie’s friends Yris Palmer, Maguire Amundsen and Cheyenne Floyd joined them. The trip was a joint celebration of Mother’s Day and the 35th birthday of Yris. The group let their hair down, soaking up sun and sand.

As for the private property spread on 11 acres of land, it boasts of a big mansion with eight bedrooms and a guest home with three bedrooms. The villa comes with many benefits and services including nine staff members, four butlers, two private chefs, and three housekeepers to name a few.

The place features a tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, heated pool, hot tub, gym, yoga pavilion, sauna and spa. Kylie made sure to take a lot of pictures of her holiday and she posted some gorgeous shots online.

From bikini photoshoots and beach lounging to ocean clicks and seaside walks, the group clearly had a lot of fun. Kylie even wore some beautiful dresses for dinners and night outs. Coconut water, collecting seashells and more, this was surely a major unwinding session for the Jenner sisters.

Not too long ago, Kylie went to Italy with Timothee as her plus one and support system. The actor was honored with an award at the 70th David di Donatellos in Rome and she was there to be by his side for one of the biggest moments of his life. They even stayed at a $22k St. Regis suite.

For the unversed, the awards are considered the Italian Oscars and it was special for her to be there with him. It was also the occasion the two made their red carpet debut after two and a half years of romance. Timothee and Kylie twinned in black as the lovebirds dazzled on the carpet hand in hand.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Net Worth 2025: Which Rap Superstar Leads The Wealth Scoreboard This Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News