The romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet has been only getting stronger with each day. From dating in private and rarely being seen in the public eye since their relationship started in 2023 to making their red carpet together this year, they have honestly come a long way together.

Things have become quite serious as they continue to enjoy each other’s company at tennis and basketball games, attend award shows together, and immerse themselves in music festivals and concerts. A new report now suggests that they might have even started living together. Here’s what we know.

Are Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Living Together Amid Red Carpet Debut?

According to US Weekly, they have been actively trying to get out of their shell and be more active in public after years of keeping far away from the spotlight to ensure their relationship starts well. “Kylie’s really happy and relieved they finally made their debut,” an insider told the media portal.

“It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is. She and Timothée have gotten really serious, and this was a big step,” they added. While Kylie was there to support him at all award shows of the season earlier this year, they didn’t pose on the red carpet together.

It’s only a few days ago they made their official debut on the red carpet, and it was at the David Di Donatello awards, known as the Oscars of Italy. He was honored at the ceremony, and she was happily there to support him. Timothee’s father was present at the event with his son being recognized.

The source then further claimed, “They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working. He has been fully integrated into her life.” Kylie and Timothee have eased into the public eye with their appearances but are yet to make their social media debut.

It is to be seen when they’ll first post about each other on Instagram, which is something the fans are actively waiting for since they first started dating 2+ years ago. The insider stated, “Everything is going really well.” Kylie is “proud to stand by him,” and it was time to make their red carpet debut.

“They are in a really good place. He makes her feel calm and confident, and it is a different relationship from what she has had in the past,” the source concluded. They matched in black looks at the awards ceremony, making fans swoon. Pictures of the two see them holding hands and looking happy.

They were most recently spotted at an NBA game supporting the New York Knicks. Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, was also present and has been an active supporter of the game for many years. Stay tuned for more details.

