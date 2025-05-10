More than two years into dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet finally made their red carpet debut together at the 2025 David di Donatello Awards. While she was present at the ceremonies for the 2024 awards season, they never posed on the red carpet together until now.

For the unversed, Donatellos are called the Italian Oscars, and the 2025 edition honored Timothee with the David for Cinematic Excellence. It was a brilliant event for them to appear on the red carpet together. During their visit to Italy, Kylie and Timothee reportedly stayed in a $22K-a-night hotel suite, and here’s what we know about it.

Inside Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Italy Suite

Kylie and Timothee flew to Italy to attend the prestigious awards ceremony, where he was honored, but they ensured their stay was as royal as possible. As per The US Sun, the lovebirds stayed at the St. Regis Rome’s Royal Suite. It costs around $22K a night and has the most lavish interior and amenities.

“It’s a beautiful location and when you walk in that suite your jaw is on the damn floor. It has a huge marble bathroom that is exclusive to that room, none of the other suites look like that,” a source told the portal. The hotel was spotted in the lovely pictures Kylie posted on her Instagram profile.

In the photos, Kylie Jenner can be seen sipping champagne and posing on the balcony. The businesswoman wore a black lace Schiaparelli dress designed by Daniel Roseberry. Timothee Chalamet matched her, donning a crisp black velvet blazer and pants, which he paired with a white floral pin and leather shoes.

They were also joined by Timothee’s father, Marc Chalamet, and his friend. After the ceremony, the couple had dinner at the restaurant Zuma in Rome. Their lavish 3,229-square-foot suite is located on the first floor and boasts a living area with a grand piano, French palace carpets, mosaics, marble bathrooms, chandeliers, a jacuzzi, and a separate shower room.

The dining room seats 12 people and has a private kitchen, according to the report. “They had a private entrance and elevator,” an insider shared about their arrangement. “A lot of royalty, superstars, and politicians have stayed there over the years, from Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama,” they mentioned.

The suite is part of the Royal Apartment, which has a butler. The glitter and opulence of the room have definitely stunned fans, who are buzzing about the pairing and their red carpet debut. Kylie’s images show the gold chairs, lamps, silver accessories, marble flooring and designs in the bathroom area.

On the red carpet, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet looked happy, radiant, and glowy as they could not stop holding hands and being in close proximity. During the ceremony, the President of the awards show called Timothee “one of the most unpredictable and talented protagonists of international cinema.”

