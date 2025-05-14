The sixth instalment in the Final Destination film series, ‘Final Destination Bloodlines’, will be released in theatres on 16th May 2025. Ahead of the supernatural horror film’s theatrical release, the sequel has already received a critics’ score on the popular reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Final Destination Bloodlines – Rotten Tomatoes Score

Let us tell you that Final Destination Bloodlines has sprung a surprise and received a brilliant critics’ score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 55 reviews so far, a rare feat for a horror film. It has also secured a user rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb. But how has the film fared compared to its predecessors on Rotten Tomatoes? Let’s find out.

Final Destination Bloodlines Vs Other Final Destination Films

With a 93% RT score, Final Destination Bloodlines has now become the highest-rated installment of the Final Destination film series, which consists of six films. The second highest-rated film is Final Destination 5 (with a 63% RT critics’ score), followed by Final Destination 2 (with a 52% RT critics’ score), Final Destination 3 (with a 44% RT critics’ score), Final Destination (with a 40% RT critics’ score), and The Final Destination (with a 28% RT critics’ score) (Via Rotten Tomatoes).

The Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus of Final Destination Bloodlines says, “Adding some surprising emotional layers onto the ghoulish bones of Final Destination’s mythology, Bloodlines ingeniously executes grisly set pieces with precision and turns impending doom into outrageous fun.” Looks like it’s a must-watch film for all horror movie buffs.

Final Destination Bloodlines – Plot & Cast

Helmed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the film follows the story of a college student, Stefani (played by Canadian actress Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who is haunted by persistent nightmares about a tower that collapsed many years ago in the 1960s. After learning about the real reason for these nightmares, Stefani must go back to her home to find the person who can break the vicious cycle so that she can save her family from violent deaths that are about to happen to them. The film also features Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Anna Lore, with Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in interesting roles.

Final Destination Bloodlines – Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Final Destination Bloodlines to get a better idea about the film’s plot and characters.

