Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eagerly anticipated eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, will be released in US theatres on May 23, 2025, and a week earlier in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. Cinephiles and franchise fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath to watch the film.

Since Paramount has lifted the social embargo for MI 8, early reviews from critics and film enthusiasts have been pouring in. Cinephile and journalist Jeff Goldsmith said that MI 8 is a “big-screen experience” and that it’s “utterly fantastic.” He also praised the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, and his team.

I definitely dug #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning because it’s such a kinetic big screen experience. Treat yourself & see it in @IMAX – it looks utterly fantastic! Kudos to Christopher McQuarrie & his talented filmmaking team on another wild adventure! pic.twitter.com/bUcmOfqAxK — Jeff Goldsmith (@yogoldsmith) May 13, 2025

Film critic Courtney Howard called Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning an awe-inducing “stuntacular” of the highest order and a bold actioner for the ages.

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning rips! Loved it. An exhilarating adrenaline rush for the head & heart & immersive, awe-inducing stuntacular of the highest order. McQ, @TomCruise & Co have crafted the gold standard – a brilliant, bold actioner for the ages. See it BIG & LOUD. pic.twitter.com/LbodfHWRey — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 13, 2025

Film critic Brandon Collins gave mixed feedback to the film. He alluded that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is not on par with Fallout, but praised the film’s action sequences.

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning runs almost three hours and at times feels more in line with the recent “Fast and Furious” films than MI films like “Fallout” (the best one imo). But the action scenes slap HARD and the stunt team deserves all the awards! pic.twitter.com/tRD6PEett3 — Brandon Collins (@americancollins) May 13, 2025

Another critic, Felix Caraballo, had all good things to say about The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise, the cast, and the soundtrack.

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is a proper sendoff to the franchise that redefined the genre. The impressive sets & exciting action sequences will take your breath away. #TomCruise is better-than-ever in this emotional & nostalgic entry. The cast & soundtrack are incredible! pic.twitter.com/MFpDLQxuCG — Felix Caraballo (@felixivan01) May 13, 2025

Critic Austin Putnam thought Fallout is still the best Mission: Impossible film, but called MI 8 to be full of “white-knuckle tension.” He also said the set pieces are “jaw-dropping.”

If #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning really is the final Mission…they went out on a great note. While I still believe that FALLOUT is the peak. THE FINAL RECKONING is full of white knuckle tension and the set pieces are jaw dropping. And in IMAX? WOW! pic.twitter.com/WdaZHawZ8g — Austin Putnam (@AustinPPutnam) May 13, 2025

Film critic Zack Pope called it an “emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission: Impossible finale.”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is an emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission impossible finale. That feels the most visceral of them all. With pound for pound punches, exhilarating stunts (that might be the best of the franchise), & incredible performances throughout. pic.twitter.com/TXZ5GXam1E — Zach Pope (@popetheking) May 13, 2025

Another critic, Jeff Nelson, had mixed feelings about MI 8. He said the film is really good when “firing on all cylinders, but overall, it’s mixed.”

#MissionImpossible/#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is action spectacle brimming with jaw-clenching suspense. That is, when it isn’t drowning in a tsunami of exposition & flashbacks. Really good when it’s firing on all cylinders, but overall, mixed. pic.twitter.com/Nr1EdGG2Hd — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) May 13, 2025

Film/TV critic John Rocha said mostly positive things about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and that it’s “an epic opera of an action movie.” “It does stumble a bit in the first act, laying out its dense plot (not a bad thing) and catching the casuals up through flashbacks. But then it finds its footing and takes us full throttle…If this is a final send-off for Tom Cruise in the #MissionImpossible franchise, then they nailed the target, Ethan Hunt style.”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning IS AN EPIC OPERA OF AN ACTION MOVIE! A love letter to the franchise, and to those of us who love it, that turns its amplifiers up to 11 on everything: the action, drama, emotions, death defying action sequences and entertainment. A story about… pic.twitter.com/lmYZdgYBgt — John Rocha (@TheRochaSays) May 13, 2025

Film critic and entertainment journalist Fico Cangiano also gave the upcoming film a positive review and called MI 8 an insanely entertaining “solid closing to 30 years of amazing, impossible missions on the big screen.”

#MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning is another blockbuster banger! An insanely entertaining, solid closing to 30 years of amazing impossible missions on the big screen. @TomCruise adds to his legend. Two sequences had my jaw on the floor, shaking my head. Go see it big & loud! pic.twitter.com/njmtNA8Y1K — Fico Cangiano (@FicoCangiano) May 13, 2025

So, as you can see, most critics have given a thumbs-up to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. And even the ones who have given mixed feedback still call it an entertaining action film worth watching. It looks like MI 8 has an entertaining blockbuster written all over it, and it’ll hopefully be a fitting culmination of the Mission: Impossible film series starring Tom Cruise. The audience verdict will be out in a few days.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Director, Cast & Potential Plot

Like the last three Mission: Impossible films, franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie has also directed the upcoming eighth movie. Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. Besides Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles.

In the previous outing, Ethan Hunt teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new weapon from falling into the wrong hands. Although the plot details are kept under wraps, in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale.

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer below:

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Captain America: Brave New World OTT Release Date Update: Anthony Mackie’s $400M+ MCU Movie To Stream Online For Free – Here’s When & Where To Watch It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News