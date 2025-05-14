A Look Into The Early Reviews Of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
A Look Into The Early Reviews Of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning(Photo Credit –Facebook)

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eagerly anticipated eighth instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series, starring Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise, will be released in US theatres on May 23, 2025, and a week earlier in Indian theatres on May 17, 2025. Cinephiles and franchise fans across the globe are waiting with bated breath to watch the film.

Since Paramount has lifted the social embargo for MI 8, early reviews from critics and film enthusiasts have been pouring in. Cinephile and journalist Jeff Goldsmith said that MI 8 is a “big-screen experience” and that it’s “utterly fantastic.” He also praised the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, and his team.

Film critic Courtney Howard called Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning an awe-inducing “stuntacular” of the highest order and a bold actioner for the ages.

Film critic Brandon Collins gave mixed feedback to the film. He alluded that Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is not on par with Fallout, but praised the film’s action sequences.

Another critic, Felix Caraballo, had all good things to say about The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise, the cast, and the soundtrack.

Critic Austin Putnam thought Fallout is still the best Mission: Impossible film, but called MI 8 to be full of “white-knuckle tension.” He also said the set pieces are “jaw-dropping.”

Film critic Zack Pope called it an “emotional, riveting, & perfect Mission: Impossible finale.”

Another critic, Jeff Nelson, had mixed feelings about MI 8. He said the film is really good when “firing on all cylinders, but overall, it’s mixed.”

Film/TV critic John Rocha said mostly positive things about Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and that it’s “an epic opera of an action movie.” “It does stumble a bit in the first act, laying out its dense plot (not a bad thing) and catching the casuals up through flashbacks. But then it finds its footing and takes us full throttle…If this is a final send-off for Tom Cruise in the #MissionImpossible franchise, then they nailed the target, Ethan Hunt style.”

Film critic and entertainment journalist Fico Cangiano also gave the upcoming film a positive review and called MI 8 an insanely entertaining “solid closing to 30 years of amazing, impossible missions on the big screen.”

So, as you can see, most critics have given a thumbs-up to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. And even the ones who have given mixed feedback still call it an entertaining action film worth watching. It looks like MI 8 has an entertaining blockbuster written all over it, and it’ll hopefully be a fitting culmination of the Mission: Impossible film series starring Tom Cruise. The audience verdict will be out in a few days.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Director, Cast & Potential Plot

Like the last three Mission: Impossible films, franchise veteran Christopher McQuarrie has also directed the upcoming eighth movie. Tom Cruise reprises his role as the daredevil agent Ethan Hunt. Besides Cruise in the lead, the film also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in important roles.

In the previous outing, Ethan Hunt teamed up with other IMF agents to prevent a deadly new weapon from falling into the wrong hands. Although the plot details are kept under wraps, in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the story will most likely move forward with Ethan Hunt and his team desperately trying to prevent a man from acquiring a powerful AI program, which could lead to far-reaching consequences on a global scale.

You can watch the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning trailer below:

