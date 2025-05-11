It’s good times at the North American box office as films like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, and Thunderbolts* are attracting major footfalls. The situation will get much better in the next week as two mighty big-screen entertainers are arriving in theatres. Yes, we’re talking about the highly anticipated Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch. Both these biggies are expected to mint big numbers.

Both Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch have the potential to pull off massive numbers at the box office. In North America, they are hitting theatres on May 23, thus making it a blockbuster clash. In a solo release, the results could have been much different, but now, since they are locking horns with each other, there could be a significant dent in the business. But what if this clash goes Oppenheimer versus Barbie way?

In 2023, we witnessed two magnum opuses: Oppenheimer and Barbie clashing at the North American box office. Both had a solid pre-release buzz, and before the clash, there were discussions about the potential loss both films would face. In reality, this clash turned into a cultural phenomenon called Barbenheimer.

During the Barbenheimer trend, moviegoers expressed interest in both big releases due to their different themes and genres, and many watched them in back-to-back screenings. The audience celebrated both films on social media platforms and promoted the clash positively. As a result, both Oppenheimer and Barbie benefited immensely and made blockbuster earnings after making a cumulative debut of $244.47 million (3 days).

A similar phenomenon could happen with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch. Both films have different genres and subjects. Despite a big clash, both films could attract their dedicated audience base, and moviegoers may likely plan to watch both films.

Currently, the combined 3-day opening weekend collection of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Lilo & Stitch is expected to be above $170 million at the North American box office. The advance booking response for both biggies is really good, hinting at a blast at ticket windows. Let’s hope for another Barbenheimer-like phenomenon!

