The Sree Vishnu starrer Telugu romantic-comedy Single has been witnessing a good momentum at the box office. On its second day, the movie managed to showcase a stellar growth. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Single Box Office Collection Day 2

The Sree Vishnu starrer opened at 2.5 crores which was quite an impressive opening. Now, according to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film amassed 3.5 crores*. This was a sharp growth of around 40% from the film’s opening day.

The total India net collection of Single now comes to 6 crores. The film is witnessing a positive word of mouth which is clearly being reflected in the box office collection. The collections will most likely grow on the coming days.

Not only this but Single has also garnered an 85% bigger opening than Sree Vishnu’s last theatrical outing. For the unversed, the actor’s previous release Swag opened at 1.35 crores. His 2025 release is thus clearly witnessing a better performance than his last theatrical release.

In terms of occupancy, Single began with 25% occupancy in the morning shows. After showing a good growth of 34% in the afternoon shows, the collections again saw a little drop in the evening shows and stayed at 29%. However, the night shows were super successful and scored an occupancy of 57%.

The overall occupancy of Single was around 36% throughout the day. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Caarthick Raju. Apart from Sree Vishnu, the movie also stars Ketika Sharma, Ivana and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles.

