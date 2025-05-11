Retro, starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde, has fetched a fair number so far at the worldwide box office. After a good start, it has failed to maintain momentum, and in the present situation, it’s unclear whether the film will emerge victorious. As per the latest development, it is close to crossing the 90 crore mark and beating the global lifetime collection of Singam. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 10!

Slows down in India

On the second Friday, the Kollywood romantic action thriller just managed to stay above the 1 crore mark, earning 1.05 crores. Yesterday, on the second Saturday, the occupancy in the morning shows was 16% (Tamil). There was a jump of up to 31% in the afternoon shows. In the evening shows, the film had an occupancy of 25%. Night shows were good with 38% occupancy.

Though Retro had an overall occupancy of 27% throughout the day, it managed to earn just 1.28 crores due to shows being significantly reduced in the second week. Overall, as per Sacnilk, it has earned an estimated 55.28 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days.

Retro to beat Singam today!

Including taxes, the Indian gross collection stands at 65.23 crores. In the overseas market, Retro has earned 24 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 89.23 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 55.28 crores

India gross – 65.23 crores

Overseas gross – 24 crores

Worldwide gross – 89.23 crores

With 89.23 crores in the kitty already, Retro is all set to surpass Suriya‘s Singam today. For those who don’t know, Singam earned 90 crores globally. It will also surpass Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’s 90.20 crores today to become the actor’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time.

Take a look at Suriya’s top grossers globally (gross collection):

Singam 2 – 122.80 crores

24 – 108.90 crores

Kanguva – 107.20 crores

7aum Arivu – 105.20 crores

Singam 3 – 104.60 crores

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam – 90.20 crores

Singam – 90 crores

Retro – 89.23 crores (4 days)

(4 days) Anjaan – 83.55 crores

Maattrraan – 80-82 crores

