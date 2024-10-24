Over the years, Suriya has made a name for himself as a star of the Tamil film industry. Apart from picking up just commercially viable roles, the actor has also been a part of some really interesting content-oriented films. Still, he has managed to hold his ground, and up next, he’s coming up with one of the biggest films in Kollywood, and that’s Kanguva. It is learned that the actor has got a bomb salary for this biggie, but the thing wasn’t always the same for him.

Recently, Suriya revealed that he never planned to become an actor, but he decided to face the camera because of his mother. In a heartwarming story, he shared that his mother had borrowed some money as a loan when their family was going through financial problems, which led him to become an actor.

While talking to Pinkvilla, Suriya also shared that his first job was in the garment industry. As a trainee intern, he earned 750 rupees for 15 days, which later became 1,200 rupees per month. He said, “I started off with that and worked for about two and a half to three years in the garment industry, eventually earning 8,000 rupees.”

The Kanguva actor revealed that his mother had a loan of 25,000 rupees, and he planned to clear it by earning money through films. He quoted, “I came into the industry for the 25,000 rupees to give back to my mom and say, ‘Your loan is over, and you don’t have to worry. It’s been five or six months; you don’t have to tell Dad, but this money will come, and you can close the loan.’ That’s how I started my career, and that’s how I became Suriya.”

It’s really inspiring how Suriya’s life eventually shaped up. The guy, who started off by earning just 750 rupees for 15 days, has reportedly received a staggering 30 crore salary for Kanguva. If calculated, it’s 400000 times higher, which is insane.

