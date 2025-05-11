Nani-led HIT 3 is heading for a decent number during its second weekend. After witnessing a big start at the Indian box office, the film lost its momentum a bit, but has done enough to be in a safe position. As per the latest development, the action thriller is inches away from recovering its entire budget through its domestic earnings and becoming a clean success. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

HIT 3 maintained a decent pace on day 10

This Friday, a couple of noteworthy Tollywood films arrived in theatres. Despite their arrival, the HIT threequel retained a good screen/show count for the second week. After earning 2 crores on the second Friday, the film (Telugu) began its second Saturday with 15% occupancy in the morning shows. There was a significant jump of up to 27% in the afternoon shows. It fell to 24% in the evening shows, only to see a minimal rise of up to 26% in the night shows.

Considering such an occupancy throughout the day, HIT 3 earned an estimated 2.57 crores on the second Saturday. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 68.22 crore net at the Indian box office in 10 days, as per Sacnilk.

Out of the total earnings, the main Telugu version alone has contributed 64.14 crores. The rest of the dubbed versions have turned out to be washouts at ticket windows.

Recovers 97% of the budget!

Reportedly, HIT 3 was made on a budget of 70 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 68.22 crore net at the Indian box office. So, if a comparison is made, the film has already recovered 97.45% of its total budget and needs 1.78 crores to recover the complete cost and enter the safe zone. From there, it will easily secure a success tag.

So, for Nani, the film is turning out to be a winning affair, thus increasing his brand value in the Telugu market.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

