Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, continues to post impressive numbers on the board. After achieving several milestones, the film is still going strong, and considering its current momentum, it won’t be slowing down anytime soon. In the meantime, it is just a few crores away from becoming the 6th Indian film of 2025 to cross the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 16 days!

Thudarum almost scores a double century!

After enjoying a superb run in the first two weeks, the Mollywood crime thriller entered the third week with a strong number. In India, the film earned 2.75 crores on its third Friday, a drop of just 15.38% from the second Thursday’s 3.25 crores. Yesterday, on the third Saturday, it earned an estimated 3.75 crores, a jump of 36.36%.

Overall, Thudarum has amassed an impressive estimated total of 93.25 crore net at the Indian box office in 16 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 110.03 crores. In the overseas market, the film has earned an estimated 88.18 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at a rocking 197.71 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 93.25 crores

India gross – 110.03 crores

Overseas gross – 88.18 crores

Worldwide gross – 197.71 crores

Soon to be the 5th highest-grosser of 2025!

With 197.71 crores in the kitty, Thudarum is already the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. Today, it will enter the 200 crore club, and in the next few days, it will overtake Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crores) to become the 5th highest-grosser.

Take a look at the top Indian grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross collection):

Chhaava – 827.06 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.05 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.54 crores Good Bad Ugly – 247.27 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Thudarum – 197.71 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

