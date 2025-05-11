Jaat, starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, recently completed a month in theatres and is still minting some money. It is currently in its final stage of theatrical run, and unfortunately, it is heading towards a losing verdict at the Indian box office. Yes, you read that right! Despite the backing from the mass centers, the film has failed to reach its desired destination and is facing a deficit of over 10 crores. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 31 days!

Marking the first collaboration with the South production houses (Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory) and director (Gopichand Malineni), Sunny Deol was expected to make a smashing return on the big screen. Back in 2023, the veteran Bollywood actor delivered an all-time blockbuster with Gadar 2, so the expectations from his latest action entertainer were high.

In the pre-release phase, Jaat enjoyed good buzz due to its entertaining promotional content. The film looked like a complete feast for mass movie lovers. It even opened with favorable reactions from the targeted audience, but failed to make it big. As per the latest collection update, the film has earned an estimated 89.69 crore net at the Indian box office in 31 days. Including taxes, it equals 102.83 crore gross.

Though the 89.69 crore net collection looks good in isolation, it isn’t enough for Jaat. Below are the two important reasons why the action entertainer failed to emerge as a clean success.

Exorbitant cost

It is understood that after the grand success of Gadar 2, the market value of Sunny Deol has suddenly increased. His fan base in the mass centers has become active, which can be seen on the ground. However, this doesn’t mean the veteran action star can pull off big-budget films all alone. Gadar 2 had a sequel factor and was made on a moderate budget of 75 crores, which resulted in massive returns.

Jaat was a fresh standalone film with a reported budget of 100 crores. So, despite a good start, it failed to mint the desired numbers. It still needs 10.31 crores to recover the entire budget, which is now impossible.

Big competition

Other than the huge budget, Jaat had an open run of only 8 days. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 arrived in theatres on April 18, significantly affecting Sunny Deol’s film by giving moviegoers another option. The film could have been in a better position with a clean run of at least a couple of weeks.

