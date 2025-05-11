The latest MCU release, Thunderbolts*, aka The New Avengers, has entered its second weekend with a bang. It maintains its steady run, crossing its first major box office milestone in North America. The movie remains at #1 on the domestic box office chart. Florence Pugh is considered the heart of this comic book movie, and she will be back in Avengers: Doomsday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Besides Pugh, the other actors and characters from this movie will reprise their roles in Doomsday, including Lewis Pullman, who plays Sentry. For the unversed, Sentry is one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel comics and now in the MCU. The post-credit scene in The New Avengers teases the beginning of Doomsday, and it was shot by the Russo Brothers and not Jake Schreier. The hype around the upcoming Avengers movie is off the charts, and it has the potential to become the first film to earn $3 billion, and there were several factors to it.

Meanwhile, Thunderbolts* is enjoying a steady run at the cinemas, earning decent numbers. However, to be a successful movie, it needs to earn more than $450 million worldwide. Keeping that aside for now, let’s take a look at how much the film earned on its day 8 and where its domestic cume stands. According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, The New Avengers collected $9 million on its second Friday, a drop of -71.7% from last Friday, when it opened in the theatres.

It has earned more than Black Widow‘s $8.1 million, Captain America: The First Avenger’s $7.9 million, Eternals’ $7.8 million, and Captain America: Brave New World‘s $7.3 million. The movie is benefiting from its strong word of mouth. The MCU film has been trending and for good reasons. Therefore, The New Avengers has domestically crossed its first major box office milestone. The movie has reached the $104.3 million cume in the United States.

According to the report, it is eying a $34 million to $37 million second three-day weekend. Adding its latest US cume to its international collection takes the global total to $190.59 million and will cross the $200 million mark this weekend.

Marvel has revealed the reason behind the asterisk in Thunderbolts*, which is its new title, The New Avengers. The MCU movie was released in theaters on May 2.

