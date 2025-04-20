Captain America: Brave New World finally crossed the $200 million milestone at the box office in North America. It became the second film to cross this milestone after A Minecraft Movie. However, the next question is whether it can hang on further to cross this MCU movie starring Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, and Natalie Portman. Keep scrolling for more.

The film had a slow start and failed to leave a mark on people’s hearts and minds at the box office. As a result, it is even failing to surpass the global haul of Ant-Man 3, which was released in February 2023 and collected $476.07 million worldwide. The MCU flick starring Paul Rudd earned $214.5 million in its domestic run. However, Captain America 4 has prevented itself from being one of the five least-grossing MCU films ever.

Recently, in an interview, Anthony Mackie shared Chris Evans‘ reaction to his Cap after watching Captain America: Brave New World. Mackie mentioned that he hadn’t spoken with Chris Evans in person but received a text from him praising the film, saying “good job” and that he really enjoyed it. He added that they hadn’t caught up due to their hectic schedules, noting that Evans had been working in Central Europe. Captain America 4 collected $88.84 million on its opening weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Captain America 4 collected $35K this Friday from across 155 theatres in North America. It is also available on digital platforms now, affecting the film even more. Therefore, reaching the domestic haul of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: The Dark World will be harder. It was released in 2013 and collected $206.36 million in the United States. This was the second installment in the Thor franchise.

Captain America: Brave New World might have succeeded in surpassing the $200 million milestone in the US, but it is unlikely to beat Thor: The Dark World’s $206.36 million domestic haul. The 2013 Thor movie starring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston collected $644.78 million globally.

Meanwhile, Captain America 4 has so far collected $214.27 million overseas, taking the global cume to $414.35 million. Captain America: Brave New World was released in the theatres on February 14 and is now available online as well. The film will soon hit the Disney+ platform as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

