After Avengers: Endgame, we all know how the equations panned out between Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, and how Rogers handed over his shield to Sam to let him be the new Captain America. Following that, after Anthony Mackie’s character recovered the shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale episode, he has finally fully embodied the true Captain America essence in his own standalone movie.

Captain America: Brave New World was released on February 14, 2025, and while it got mixed reviews from the audience, former Cap had the best thing to say. Recently, Mackie revealed how Evans reacted to his film and mentioned that both of them are still in touch. Scroll ahead to read on.

In an interview with E! News, Anthony Mackie shared that even if he hasn’t met Chris Evans in a long time, after watching Captain America: Brave New World, the former Cap congratulated the new Cap. He said, “I haven’t talked to him. I just got a text from him saying ‘good job’ and that he loved the movie. I haven’t talked to him because we’ve both been running around. He’s been in, like middle Europe somewhere, working.”

Even after playing such a significant role, we don’t know the whereabouts of Steve Rogers in Marvel’s timeline, whether he is still alive or not. But, he is no longer relevant to his shield, that’s for sure, and that’s where Anthony Mackie comes in. Ever since Captain America: The First Avenger, Chris Evans has portrayed Steve Rogers with a lot of dedication and passion, which has also reflected in his stint. His retirement felt very much needed in Avengers: Endgame.

Now, whether MCU would bring him back as an older version of Rogers or as a new character or an alternate version of Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, or not that we have no information about. Like Chris Evans did in Deadpool & Wolverine, where he played a comedic cameo as Human Torch, but if that happens, it will be dismissing his retirement.

In the same interview with E! News, when Anthony Mackie was asked how he has been feeling to be on set with Robert Downey Jr. as they start filming Avengers: Doomsday, the actor shared his excitement. He said, “I’m so excited, man. Being in a set with Robert is like a once-in-a-career experience. I’m fortunate to say that I have been able to do it multiple times now. Cuz you learn so much and he gives so much as an actor and as a co-star. Having an opportunity is just wonderful. I think you know the best thing about doing these Marvel movies is that everybody is so cool in their own regard.”

Well, have you watched Captain America: Brave New World?

