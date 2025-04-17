Jon Hamm has made no secret of his desire to join the ranks of superhero blockbusters, and he’s got the comic book credentials to back it up. The actor, known for his role in Mad Men, has been a long-time fan of comics, making him a dream casting choice for both Marvel and DC fans alike.

From the cool and calculated Mister Sinister in X-Men to the brooding Batman in the DC universe, Hamm has been in the conversation for some iconic roles. However, despite the buzz, he’s yet to land a part in either franchise.

Fast forward to June 2024, when Hamm admitted to having pitched himself for some roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, does he finally have a chance to don the cape or play the villain? We’ve got the update straight from the man himself on whether those MCU roles are still in the cards for him.

Jon Hamm Address His Desire to MCU

Jon Hamm might be a seasoned star in Hollywood, but when it comes to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s still very much in the waiting game. During a chat with ScreenRant at the premiere of Apple TV+’s Your Friends & Neighbors, the actor was asked about the Marvel roles he pitched himself for and whether they were still available. As expected from a franchise known for its secrecy, Hamm admitted he’s in the dark about the status of those roles. However, that hasn’t cooled his enthusiasm.

He explained, “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. Nobody knows what’s going on in the secret world of that company, but I do know that I have a lot of… I have a lot of appreciation for that world, so hopefully that’s reciprocated. Why not me?”

His sentiment reveals a lot of genuine admiration for the MCU, and honestly, who could blame him? With Avengers: Doomsday already shaping up to be another star-studded spectacle, Hamm’s name would blend seamlessly into the ensemble. While the MCU has been tight-lipped about upcoming casting, it’s clear Jon Hamm would love to be a part of it, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine Marvel fans disagreeing with that!

Jon Hamm Pitched Himself To Marvel

Jon Hamm has a pretty interesting history when it comes to superhero roles, and it turns out he almost joined the DC Universe back in the day! In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm revealed that he was once offered the role of Green Lantern in the 2011 film. But, as you might have guessed, he passed on it. Why? Well, Hamm admitted he wasn’t feeling it. “That was one I definitely didn’t want to do,” he said. And it’s not like he was anti-superhero at the time, he just wasn’t keen on that particular project.

However, when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hamm isn’t backing down. He shared that he pitched himself for a few roles in the MCU, but he kept it mysterious, not revealing which ones exactly. “It was a part of a comic book that I really liked,” he said. He made his case and told them, “Good. I should be the guy.” Whether or not it works out remains to be seen, but Hamm seems pretty optimistic about the idea.

Hamm also mentioned looking up to Jeff Goldblum’s career, saying, “How awesome to be able to do all the things he’s done,” from Marvel roles to stealing the scene in commercials. For Hamm, it’s all about a varied, happy career, and it looks like he’s still hoping Marvel will give him a shot!

