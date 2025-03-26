One of the Hollywood A-listers, Ben Affleck, is known for playing the billionaire Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, Batman, in the DC universe for years. Recently, in an interview, Affleck opened up about his journey of being the Batman, and while reflecting on his tenure, he revealed where the DC Cinematic Universe went wrong with it. In the same conversation, the actor also mentioned whether he would ever return as a superhero in any DC film or not.

While the first Batman movie showcased the older, broken, and damaged Bruce Wayne, in the second film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor with Zack Snyder, went for a darker version of the character. Following that flick, they kind of leaned into the dark iteration, which kind of went wrong for the DC fans, as per Affleck. Scroll ahead to know what he thinks about the whole thing.

Ben Affleck, in a recent conversation with GQ, said, “I had a really good time. I loved doing the Batman movie. I loved Batman v Superman. And I liked my brief stints on The Flash that I did and when I got to work with Viola Davis on Suicide Squad for a day or two. In terms of creatively, I really think that I like the idea and the ambition that I had for it, which was of the sort of older, broken, damaged Bruce Wayne. And it was something we really went for in the first movie.”

He further explained what happened to the character in the later movies and shared, “What happened was it started to skew too old for a big part of the audience. Like even my own son at the time was too scared to watch the movie. When I saw that I was like, ‘Oh s—, we have a problem.'” Ben then emphasized how Snyder and Warner Bros started to clash with their opinions as the director wanted to go down that road while the studio wanted to attract all the younger audiences. “Then you have two entities, two people really wanting to do something different, and that is a really bad recipe,” he said, and continued to add that in that equation, he wasn’t bringing anything particularly wonderful. So he wasn’t helping at all.

When asked if he would ever “replicate” his character Batman elsewhere, the actor completely disapproved and told the outlet, “I am not interested in going down that particular genre again, not because of that bad experience, but just: I’ve lost interest in what was of interest about it to me.” For the unversed, Ben Affleck was supposed to direct and act in his own Batman movie. But as he couldn’t “crack” the story, he stepped down from the role and exited the franchise.

This led Matt Reeves to come up with his own version of Batman in 2022 with Robert Pattinson.

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Reese Witherspoon Reveals Real Reason She Turned Down ‘Friends’ Comeback & Jennifer Aniston Was Shocked!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News