Ben Affleck wants everyone to know that his divorce from Jennifer Lopez wasn’t the Hollywood spectacle people might imagine. In fact, he insists it was about as exciting as watching paint dry.

In a refreshingly candid conversation for GQ’s April 2025 cover story, the Oscar-winning actor dismissed the idea that their split was full of scandal. He even joked that fans’ “eyes would glaze over with boredom” if they “sat down and talked to” him about his seemingly “sensational” life.

Inside Ben Affleck’s cover shoot for the April issue of GQ with photographer Gregory Harris https://t.co/lmX58Dv8NX pic.twitter.com/ofEtWShkdD — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) March 25, 2025

Ben Affleck’s No Explosive Breakup, Just Everyday Life

Addressing their breakup for the first time, Affleck made it clear that Lopez’s documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, wasn’t some seismic event that shattered their relationship. He acknowledged that he is certainly “more reserved and private than” his ex-wife and that they did not “always have the same attitude toward” being in the public eye.

Despite that, he fully supported her project last year, knowing what he was getting into from the start. “You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship,” he noted. “It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’”

Respect for Jennifer Lopez, No Blame Game

The 52-year-old spoke with nothing but respect for Lopez, 55, saying he had no interest in casting blame or painting their breakup as some kind of dramatic fallout.

He added, “I have nothing but respect [for her]. I guess there’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something. But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The Golden Globe winner doubled down on the end of their marriage, containing “no scandal, no soap opera [and] no intrigue.”

He said, “The truth is, when you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened.’ It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”

The Gone Girl star added, “There is no ‘So-and-so did this’ or ‘This was the big event,’” Affleck continued. “It sounds more like a couple’s therapy session. … You start going, ‘OK, clearly this person has got these issues. Clearly, they have these issues.’” And while he chose not to divulge specifics, he admitted that doing so would feel too personal, too raw.

Ben Affleck’s Life After Lopez—Co-Parenting and FBI Visits

Beyond his split from Lopez, Affleck also opened up about co-parenting with Jennifer Garner and his recent visit to the FBI, proving that life post-divorce remains eventful, just not in the way tabloids might hope.

As for Lopez, she spoke about the breakup last October, embracing her newfound singlehood with confidence. Reflecting on her journey, she posed a question to Interview magazine, “Everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f–king do when it’s just me flying on my own?”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Ryan Gosling Totally Fine With Missing Out On Oscar Nomination For Blue Valentine?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News