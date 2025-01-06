The Golden Globes 2025 was held today (January 6) in Beverly Hills, California. The best offerings from the movie and TV sphere were felicitated at the event. Here is where you can watch the winners who won big at the prestigious ceremony.

Best Film – Musical/Comedy

Emilia Perez: The Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez starrer is currently streaming on Netflix. It is a Netflix original film.

Best Film – Drama

The Brutalist – The movie not only won in the Best Film – Drama category but also went on to win in the Best Actor (Adrien Brody) and Best Director category (Brady Corbet) at the Golden Globe Awards. The film is playing in the theatres and playing in limited release. It furthermore awaits a date for a nationwide release.

Best Television Drama

Shogun – The historical drama series is available on the Hulu app. It can also be streamed on Disney+ Hostar. The historical drama stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, and Anna Sawai.

Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Hacks – The comedy-drama can be streamed on the OTT streaming platform Jio Cinema. It stars Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins in the lead roles.

Best Television Limited Series

Baby Reindeer – The black comedy-drama series is available to stream on Netflix. The series stars Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in the lead roles.

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Wicked – The Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer fantasy flick is still playing in the theatres. It is available to stream on rent on Premium Video on demand.

Best Original Score – Film

Challengers – Composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won the Best Original Score for the film at the Golden Globe Awards. The Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O’Connor starrer is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is also available to stream on rent on Premium Video on demand.

Best Film – Animated

Flow – The movie is currently playing in the theatres in limited release. It will arrive on PVOD on Tuesday (January 7).

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

A Real Pain (Kieran Culkin) – The film is available for purchase or rent on Premium Video on demand

Best Screenplay For A Motion Picture

Conclave – The Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rosellini starrer is streaming on Peacock and is available for rent on Premium Video on demand.

Best Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

The Substance (Demi Moore) – The Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley starrer is streaming on Mubi and is also available for rent in Premium Video on demand.

Best Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama

I’m Still Here (Fernando Torres) – The movie is opening in limited release in the theatres on January 17, 2025.

Best Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

A Different Man (Sebastian Stan) – The black comedy psychological thriller is available for purchase or rent on Premium Video on demand.

Best Actor In A Limited Series

The Penguin (Colon Farrel) – The Batman spin-off show has the actor reprise his role from the 2022 film Batman. The series can be streamed currently on Jio Cinemas.

