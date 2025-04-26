Conclave’s ending? Oh, it’s the kind of finale that lingers long after the credits roll, like a deep, whispered secret among the cardinals. This political thriller, which started with religious tension and a heap of drama, wraps up with a twist that’s as thought-provoking as unexpected. After days of intense voting, alliances, and hidden motives, the conclave finally picks a new pope: Cardinal Vincent Benitez. But it’s not all smooth sailing—a twist in Benitez’s personal journey shocks even the most seasoned cardinals.

Then comes Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, who thought he was above the papal race but now finds himself navigating the murky waters of moral dilemmas. As the iconic white smoke signals the end of the conclave, viewers are left with more questions than answers. It’s a dramatic political chess game wrapped in theology, secrecy, and a whole lot of power struggles. So, what’s really going on behind the smoke? Let’s dive in.

Cardinal Benitez’s Conclave Twist Explained

Cardinal Benitez’s storyline in Conclave presents an unexpected and groundbreaking twist: he is an intersex person. Raised and believed to be male, his true biological nature was revealed after an injury in Afghanistan, where a doctor discovered that he had a uterus. Despite thinking this would disqualify him from the papacy, the late pope arranged for a hysterectomy. However, Benitez ultimately chose to keep his body as it was, seeing it as God’s creation. This secret remained with him, the pope, and the examining doctor, and Benitez continued his priesthood and later ascended to the role of cardinal without revealing the truth to others.

After being unexpectedly elected pope, Benitez chooses the name “Innocent,” a name rooted in purity, as Conclave’s director Edward Berger explains. The name reflects Benitez’s openness and innocence, contrasting with the corruption and secrets that plague other candidates. The choice symbolizes Benitez’s belief in untainted faith and spiritual purity, a theme that runs throughout the film.

Why Does Cardinal Lawrence Keep Cardinal Benitez’s Secret?

Ralph Fiennes’ Cardinal Lawrence, a key character in Conclave, uncovers many other cardinals’ secrets throughout the film, yet he chooses not to reveal Benitez’s. Several factors guide his decision. For one, Benitez is already pope by the time Lawrence learns of his intersex identity, and exposing this truth would feel like a betrayal.

Lawrence also views Benitez as sincere in his faith, and revealing this personal matter would not affect the election’s outcome. Furthermore, Lawrence recognizes that the Catholic Church, embroiled in politics and corruption, might benefit from Benitez’s unique perspective, offering a progressive stance for the future of the Church.

The Final Shot Of Conclave & Its Meaning

The final moments of Conclave are symbolized by the opening of a window, allowing light and life to flood the Sistine Chapel, breaking the claustrophobia that had defined the film. This moment of liberation is punctuated by the laughter of three nuns, symbolizing a more inclusive, egalitarian, and open future to all people, regardless of gender.

As Ralph Fiennes (who plays Lawrence) suggests, the turtles featured in the film represent spiritual independence. At the same time, Isabella Rossellini (Sister Agnes) notes that the laughter and light contrast with the restrictive atmosphere of the conclave. The imagery suggests that the Church, under Pope Benitez’s leadership, may usher in a new era where both men and women can play an equal role in its future.

Cardinal Benitez’s Perspective On His Body & Faith

Benitez’s decision to keep his body as it is speaks volumes about his beliefs. In a profound statement, he expresses that it felt more like a sin to change God’s creation than to accept his intersex identity. His difference, he believes, could make him a better vessel for God’s work. This acceptance of himself as he was born contrasts with the rigid certainties of the world and reflects the idea that true leadership, especially within the Church, can come from those who embrace their differences rather than conform to tradition.

The Realistic Likelihood Of Cardinal Benitez’s Election

While Conclave’s plot may be thrilling and thought-provoking, certain elements would make Benitez’s election as pope unlikely in the real world. According to papal expert David Gibson, while an intersex person could theoretically be elected pope, practical and doctrinal issues surrounding gender and sex in the Catholic Church complicate the idea. The film touches on these complexities but doesn’t fully delve into such an election’s theological and institutional implications. Nonetheless, the concept raises important questions about the Church’s evolving stance on gender and sexuality.

