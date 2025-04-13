Ralph Fiennes brought Lord Voldemort to life with spine-chilling accuracy. The pale skin, sunken eyes, and serpentine stare sent chills down every Harry Potter fan’s spine. But that terrifying upper face: the eyebrow-free, shadowy forehead? That was built using ordinary kitchen-grade gelatin.

It turns out that the Dark Lord didn’t just rise from the shadows; he also came straight out of the pantry. As revealed in a Warner Bros. behind-the-scenes featurette, makeup designer Nick Dudman explained (via Cheat Sheet), “We’ve replaced the forehead so that the forehead is actually made of gelatin — basically ordinary household gelatin — which is translucent. But it enables us to cover up his eyebrows because he would not want to shave his own eyebrows off, and it enables us to create more of a socket in the eye.”

No razors. Just gelatin. A pantry staple became the secret sauce for one of cinema’s most iconic villains. The visual evolution of Voldemort was wild. From his spirit form in Sorcerer’s Stone to full-on nightmare fuel in Goblet of Fire and beyond, the character’s look constantly leveled up. Ralph Fiennes, who first appeared fully as Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, didn’t jump in blindly either. He was obsessed with the concept art. That hooked him on the role.

But there was a bit of pushback on one of Voldemort’s most infamous features – his lack of a nose. Director Mike Newell opened up in a separate featurette about the early disagreements, saying, “There were a lot of tense discussions about his look. To his great credit, David Heyman the producer said, ‘You’ve got to make his face weirder than just a human face, and that’s going to take you doing something with the nose.’ — Which Ralph and I were both vehemently opposed to.

Still, after seeing a few eerie sketches, Ralph Fiennes came around to the idea of the snake-like nostrils. The team originally toyed with prosthetics, but those just didn’t cut it. Ultimately, CGI wiped his nose off the map. But the transformation didn’t just wow audiences. It terrified kids on set, too.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Fiennes shared one hilarious yet haunting moment while fully suited up as Voldemort. “I passed by the script supervisor’s son — four or five years old,” he said. “I passed by this little child, I just looked at this boy, and he just burst into tears.”

With pale skin, sunken sockets, and a kitchen-made forehead, Ralph Fiennes‘ version of Voldemort was nothing short of movie magic. Add a dash of CGI and a nose job that never was, and the result was a villain so haunting even real kids couldn’t handle it. It turns out that the Dark Lord didn’t just cast spells; he stirred up scares straight from the spice rack.

