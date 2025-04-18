Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie in a key role, is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Being an important film in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), expectations were high, but unfortunately, it didn’t rake in expected numbers. Amid the disappointing picture at the North American box office, the magnum opus has something to cheer about by reaching the $200 million milestone.

Reception of the film

Directed by Julius Onah, the superhero film is the fourth installment in Captain America film series and 35th film in MCU. Theatrically released on February 14, the biggie opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it fared with mixed word-of-mouth. As a result, it couldn’t cover a larger distance at the box office.

Captain America: Brave New World crosses $200 million!

As per the latest update, Captain America: Brave New World earned $38,497 on its day 62, thus helping the film to earn $200 million. In 62 days, it now stands at $200,007,599 or $200 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. With this, it has emerged as the second film to earn $200 million in North America in 2025 after A Minecraft Movie.

Globally, Captain America: Brave New World has earned $414.28 million so far, and very soon, it will wrap up its run. So, it’s an underwhelming affair for the MCU.

Available for digital viewing

Captain America 4 is now available for digital rental and purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Fandango. On May 13, the magnum opus will be out on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. Eventually, it is expected to stream on Disney+.

More about the film

Produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore under Marvel Studios, Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, and others. It is a continuation of the miniseries, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tamannaah Bhatia Starrer Takes A Disastrous Start, Earns Less Than 1 Crore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News