Tamannaah Bhatia’s Odela 2 was expected to register an underwhelming start, but the actual collection that has come has shocked everyone. Despite the sequel factor, the film is off to a disastrous start at the Indian box office. Compared to Tamannaah’s last theatrical release, her latest release has posted over 80% less collection on day 1, which is really disappointing. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Ashok Teja, the Telugu supernatural thriller is a sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022). It was released in theatres yesterday and it opened to mixed reviews from critics. While the performance of Tamannaah received praise, other aspects like VFX, writing and screenplay are being criticised. Even among the ticket-buying audience, Odela 2 is faring with mixed word-of-mouth.

Odela 2 scores poorly on day 1

In our prediction story, we predicted Odela 2 to earn 2-3 crores on the basis of advance booking, sequel factor, and Tamannaah Bhatia’s presence. Unfortunately, there was hardly any movement at ticket windows throughout the day.

In the morning shows, Odela 2 had a decent occupancy of 16%. In the afternoon, there was a slight growth with an occupancy of 18%. In the evening shows, there was a drop and the occupancy was 14%. Even in the night shows, there was no significant improvement with an occupancy of 16%.

Throughout the day, the film had an occupancy of just 16%, thus resulting in a day 1 collection of just 85 lakh net at the Indian box office. With such a dismal start, there’s no scope for scoring big, as even word-of-mouth is mixed. The 4-day extended opening weekend is expected to stay in the range of 5-6 crores.

Odela 2 VS Aranmanai 4

Tamannaah Bhatia’s last theatrical release was Aranmanai 4, which opened at 4.65 crores. If a comparison is made, Odela 2 earned 81.72% less collection than Aranmanai 4, which is shocking.

