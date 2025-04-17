Veera Dheera Sooran is in the final stage of its theatrical run and very soon, it is going to wrap up. The OTT premiere of the film is likely to take place in the next few days, so there’s no much scope of making any significant earnings. Heading towards a lifetime collection of less than 70 crores, it will fail to beat Chiyaan Vikram‘s 19-year-old film, Anniyan, at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 21!

Veera Dheera Sooran on day 21

It was another dull day at the ticket windows. On the verge of ending the run, the Kollywood action thriller earned just 14 lakh in India. Though it rose from day 20’s 13 lakh, it’s of no use. Overall, the film has earned 42.05 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Considering the slow pace, it will wrap up below 44 crores. Including taxes, the collection stands at 49.61 crore gross.

Overseas, Veera Dheera Sooran has ended its run by earning 16 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 21-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at 65.61 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 42.05 crores

India gross- 49.61 crores

Overseas gross- 16 crores

Worldwide gross- 65.61 crores

Fails to challenge Anniyan!

Anniyan is one of Chiyaan Vikram’s most iconic and highest-grossing films. Released in June 2005, it was a big commercial success and grossed 81.10 crores at the worldwide box office. It’s really disappointing that Vikram’s latest release will fail to surpass the actor’s 19-year-old film.

Currently, Veera Dheera Sooran is lagging behind by a margin of 19.09% and it won’t cover much distance during its remaining run.

More about the film

Written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, the Kollywood action thriller also stars SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Dushara Vijayan in key roles. The film was theatrically released on March 27, 2025.

