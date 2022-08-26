Chiyaan Vikram, one of the top and among the most bankable stars of the South industry, never disappoints with his charming personality and amazing acting skills. The actor who initially joined the industry as a model has come a long way and has created his own niche with his performance in blockbuster films like Mahaan, I, Anniyan and many more. Now that the actor has been in the industry for more than two decades, let’s have a look at his net worth and the assets he owns.

Advertisement

The actor debuted with the 1990 film En Kadhal Kanmani followed by a few roles in small-budget films. However, his breakthrough film was Sethu and later he appeared in films such as Dhill, Gemini, Dhool, Saamy Kasi, Samurai and others. Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of Cobra, which is set to release next week, while he will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Net Worth

Advertisement

As per Caknowldge, Chiyaan Vikram has an approximate net worth of around 20 Million Dollars, i.e. Rs 148 Crore. The actor is among the highest-earning star in the entertainment industry. His major source of income comes from films, brand promotions and TV commercials. Reportedly, the actor charges Rs 10-12 Crore per movie and Rs 1.5 Crore for TV ads. However, it has been reported that the actor will be taking around Rs 22 Crore for his upcoming film Cobra.

House

With such humongous net worth and a massive yearly income, Chiyaan Vikram enjoys living a luxurious lifestyle, but he’s still very much a down-to-earth person.

Meanwhile, not much has been known about his properties but the actor has a house in Chennai and unfortunately the price for the same is not known.

Car Collection

As we said earlier, Chiyaan Vikram lives his life like a king and the actor owns some of the swankiest cars. The Aparichit star has a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado that costs around Rs 86 Lakh, Audi Q7 Quattro for Rs 80 Lakh, Audi A4 costs Rs 47 Lakh, Audi A8 worth Rs 2.75 Crore and Porsche 911 Turbo for Rs 3.8 Crore.

Must Read: A Love Letter To Mohsin Naveed Ranjha & How Designers Like Him Should Be Celebrated Everyday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram