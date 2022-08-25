Mouni Roy has come a long way from playing Krishna Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to now essaying the Junoon, the Queen of Darkness in Brahmastra. Not just in acting and the projects she has been attached to, Mouni has also evolved a lot when it comes to fashion. The actress – who has proved over time that she’s a fashionista in her own right, has done so once again.

A couple of hours ago, Mouni took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures featuring her in traditional attire, complete with a heavy, statement jewellery piece. Scroll below to know more about her look, how she styled it and why it’s just too hot for anyone to handle.

Sharing the series of images to social media handle earlier today, Mouni Roy simply captioned it “🕉 (Om)” Along with it she tagged all those who help her achieve the look – be it her stylish, HMU artists, designers, photographers and crew.

For her ensemble, Mouni Roy opted for a simple yet gorgeously elegant saree by Raw Mango. The white nine-yard-long fabric incorporated beautiful gold threadwork in a repetitive pattern along its border and what looks like leaf prints along the rest of the material. Surprisingly, the actress seems to be doing this photoshoot without a blouse.

Just take a look at the pictures and let us know if you think the same too. Maybe we could have been sure if she opted for a tube blouse or actually went without it if we had a view of her back.

The actress, while sitting and posing in the elegantly designed courtyard, accessorized with just one piece of jewellery – a statement gold and gem Maang tikka by Aquamarine jewellery. For her hair, Mouni Roy opted for a centre-parted hairdo – tied at her nape. The maang tikka sure seemed like the only thing she needed as she gave off royal, elegant and totally s*xy vibes.

For her makeup, the Naagin star opted for an event tone on her face and exposed shoulders. Her makeup incorporated perfectly done eyeliner work, golden-brown eye shadow, peach lips and a light blush.

From 1-10 on the hotness meter, Mouni Roy is itching towards a 15. Do you agree?

