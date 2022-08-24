Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan is making a mark on herself in the Hindi film industry. Within a short span of her career, she has already acquired a special place in everyone’s hearts with her acting chops, sher-o-shayri, and her bubbly nature.

It’s not only her acting skills that the audience love about her. Sara’s sartorial choice and opting for funky pop-coloured outfits are also loved by her fans. Recently, she was spotted at an event in New York City and stole the show by wearing a gorgeous outfit. Scroll down as we decode her look!

Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner and if you are still confused about what to wear then you can take a cue at Sara Ali Khan’s recent look. She was seen wearing a bright pink, purple and orange striped three piece co-ord set, including a crop top, palazzo pants and floor length cape from the fashion brand SVA Couture By Sonam & Paras Modi.

Sara Ali Khan accentuated her look with a golden choker piece and finger rings. For makeup, she opted for a dewy look and completed it with a light foundation, blushed cheeks, nude pink lip shade, and kohled eyes.

A report in Pinkvilla suggested that the three-piece co-ord set comes with a whopping price tag of Rs. 25,500. Well, it can be your perfect pick for this festive season. On the work front, Sara was last seen in the movie Atrangi Re.

What do you think? Would you like to recreate Sara Ali Khan’s indo-western look for this Ganesh Chaturthi? Let us know!

