We often talk about how much hard work celebrities across the world put in their careers to achieve certain goals and milestones in their lives. Amid the same, we also experience their drastic transformations sometimes owing to a healthy lifestyle and sometimes for a character that they had to play in a film or show. Today, we are going to talk about one such transformation which changed her career trajectory and made her one of the most beautiful women on this planet. It is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Advertisement

It was 1997 that Aish made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s ‘Iruvar’ opposite a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Tabu, Prakash Raj and Revathi. The actress was already a successful name in the modelling industry before making it big in her acting career. She was crowned ‘Miss World’ in 1994 and was already a popular name in the country.

Advertisement

Post the release of Iruvar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her Bollywood debut with ‘Aur Pyar Ho Gaya’ opposite Bobby Deol and ever since then, there has been no looking back for the beauty. She’s been a part of the Bollywood industry for over two decades and has played some of the most incredible characters on the silver screen.

Take a look at Iruvar’s poster featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan here:

She really is an epitome of beauty!

We have also got you a throwback picture which is mostly from her teenage years and she’s sitting next to her mother, take a look:

Cut to 2022, Aish recently walked the red carpet at Cannes and looked ethereal as ever, take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s transformation from a ‘everything basic’ to a s*x bomb over the years is truly inspiring for all the struggling actors and models out there!

Go chase your dreams and you’ll be successful in no time!

Must Read: Ananya Panday’s Fitness Secrets Revealed! Vinyasa Yoga In Morning To Having A Special Immunity Boosting Diet, Here’s How She Maintains That Petite Figure

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram