Vaani Kapoor, the beauty who an entry into the hearts of millions as Tara in Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), turns a year older today. The actress – who was last seen on the silver screen in the Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer Shamshera, celebrates her 34th birthday today, and we decided to make it even more special by talking about how much of a fashionista she is.

While on the big screen we have seen Vaani slay different Indian, western, casual and glamourous looks, today we will check out the different times she styled different looks in real life. The twist – each of these looks is her rocking black ensembles.

So without waiting a moment longer, scroll down and take a look at our top 5 looks of Vaani Kapoor looking like a goddess in black. Let us know which is the one you love the best in the comments below.

For an award night in April, Vaani Kapoor looked elegant in a sculpted black dress – worth Rs 2.19 lakh, by Huishan Zhang with Rs 72K black stilettos by Prada. The silk and wool taffeta form-fitting silhouette – a contrast to the large ruffled peplum hem, had textural contrast with the velvet corseted bodice and its playful silk ribbon detail. The outfit featured sweetheart neckline which she paired with nude makeup, a sleek dramatic ponytail and some tiny silver jewellery, added more romantic vibes to the striking ensemble.

For an event in March, Vaani Kapoor took the traditional route and opted for a sheer black saree. And we have to say – she looked drop-dead gorgeous, especially for how she pulled off the multicoloured tassel pallu. She paired this Manish Malhotra creation with a tiny mini blouse featuring blueprint work and black sleeves. Styling the look with just a simple bindi, loose wavy hair and beautiful floral earrings, the actress served the desi girl look. Is there any disagreement?

For the trailer launch of Shamshera, Vaani opted for a s*xy, all-black ensemble featuring a deep, plunging neckline that showed off her cl*avage. The Manish Malhotra ensemble featured tassels extending from the end of the b*st line to the floor and an embroidered dupatta which showed beauty in black a whole new meaning. The actress styled her look with multiple silver bangles on one hand and matching thick earrings. For her hair and makeup, she opted for a centre-parted loose hairdo and simple makeup comprising of a peach lip shade, perfectly done eye makeup and an even tone look.

During the promotions of Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor did a photoshoot together and looked too hot to handle. While there is no doubt that the hotness levels are only rising owing to them posing on a blue vintage car, but the actress looked quite hot AF! Dressed in an all-black outfit – with a deep plunging neckline, sheer sleeves and net at its hem, by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the Befikre actress styled the s*xy look by letting her hair down and accessorizing it with drop statement earrings. Her makeup consisted of turquoise eyeliner, light pink lipstick, blushed pink cheeks and to-the-point contouring.

The last black look of Vaani Kapoor has us under her spell as she donned this traditional ensemble by fashion label Shivan & Narresh. Dressed in a black lehenga in silk organza and resin skein work base with print, the actress paired it with a matching embroidered black bustier with noodle straps and a cowl neck. Said to cost a little lesser than Rs. 2.54 lakh, the actress accessorized the look with dainty silver earrings, softly curled hair tied into a ponytail and simple makeup consisting of a nude lip colour, nude eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, and sculpted cheekbones.

Check out these other black ensembles Vaani Kapoor slayed like a goddess:

Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor! Keep giving us more fashion goals not only in black but in every colour of the rainbow.

