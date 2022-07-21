Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been one of the sassiest celebrities of Bollywood who makes it a point to put people in place if they cross a line. The actress is very confident when it comes to interviews and is always ready to shut down stereotypes no matter how controversial they get. A few years back, she was speaking to international media when she was asked if she is comfortable with n*udity in movies and the question did not go down well with the Josh star.

For the unversed, Aishwarya has lately been gearing up for the release of her next magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The movie is based on a historic epic about the Cholas and has been directed by the critically acclaimed Mani Ratnam. The movie stars actors like Vikram and Trisha amongst others and has already been creating some crazy hype amongst the audience.

In a recent turn of events, an old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has surfaced on Reddit and it has been leaving the internet quite amused and frankly, proud. In the clip, she can be seen speaking to a French journalist while the subtitles appear in French at the bottom of the screen.

In a segment of the clip, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is asked about her opinion on going n*de on screen and the actress found the question quite distasteful. Making it clear that she has no plans of exploring it, she said, “I’ve never, ever, explored and am not interested in exploring n*dity on celluloid.”

In the very next second, the journalist seems to have been taken aback by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stern answer as he sort of fumbles on his next words. Aishwarya decided to address how uncomfortable the question was as she said, “I feel I’m talking to my gynac. I mean, who am I talking to? You’re a journalist, brother, stick to that.” Have a look.

