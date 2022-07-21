Shah Rukh Khan is one of the finest and most versatile actors Bollywood could ever see. There is a reason he is called the King of b-town. SRK enjoys a massive fan following worldwide and let be any of his previous films, his fans don’t mind watching it on repeat.

Talking about his films, SRK’s absolute classic and coming-of-age romantic comedy film ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ has a special place in our hearts. The film’s director Kundan Shah once shared some amazing anecdotes about the shooting days and we are sure you will be left baffled hearing these stories.

It was in an old interview, when Kundan Shah, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, talked about his experience working with King Khan. In the interview dated back in 2015 with Reddif.com, Kundan explained how the team used to love working with the actor and his charm and charisma would make them ask for retakes, just to see him perform.

Kundan Shah, in the said interview, remembered his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie and how tight their budget was for shooting in Mumbai and Goa. The director said, “The budget was so small that we could not afford any lavishness. We took a flight to Mumbai in Economy class. Deven Verma was on the same flight, and he was flying Business class. Deven Verma had worked with Shah Rukh, so he came and asked Shah Rukh how come he was travelling Economy. But Shah Rukh was very nice. He politely said, ‘My ticket is for Economy.'”

While talking more about SRK, Kundan also added, “Even the rooms we stayed in were not very good. We stayed in Goa Tourism guest houses, where the room charge was Rs 160. He knew the film was different and the budget was very small, so he was very adjusting.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make his appearance on the big screen with Pathaan which will be directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie will see King Khan starring alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie is scheduled to be released on 25th January 2023.

Have you watched Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

