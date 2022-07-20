South Indian actor Prabhas has made a monstrous impact on the Indian film industry with movies like Baahubali: The Beginning, Saaho and many more. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has been ruling the diva line ever since she entered the industry with Om Shanti Om. Now one can only imagine the impact these two will make when brought together on the big screen. Well, fans won’t have to wait long as their first movie together (Project K) is already in the making.

Talking about the same, it was revealed recently that Deepika and the Baahubali actor’s movie has a James Bond feel to it. Yup, you read that right, read on to know what we are talking about.

Well, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen for the first time together in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The movie is currently in its production stage and it was noted that Deepika and Prabhas have shot an intense car chase sequence for the movie. Recently as per the media portal IndiaToday.in, an insider claimed that the car chase sequence was made under the line of James Bond to it.

The insider claimed, “Deepika Padukone and Prabhas recently shot a high-octane car chase sequence in the film. For the scene, the makers imported luxurious cars such as Ferrari and Lamborghini. This scene remains to be the major highlight of Project K. It has been shot along the lines of Hollywood’s James Bond. As far as the climax is concerned, it is being shot in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming project Pathaan. The actress will be reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham for the movie which is set to come out on 25th January 2023. Deepika also has ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan in her kitty.

On the other hand, Prabhas will be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh for his upcoming movie Adipurush. The movie is directed by Om Raut and will be released on 12th January 2023.

