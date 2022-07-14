Bollywood celebrities are famous and their pictures often go viral for more than one reason. Their fan clubs are perpetually on the hunt for better-looking pics of their stars & sometimes end up finding their doppelgangers. Now Deepika Padukone fans have her lookalike.

After Alia Bhatt, the Internet has found Deepika‘s doppelganger on Instagram. A digital content creator, Rijuta Ghosh Deb, has an uncanny resemblance to the Gehraiyaan actress. Now her pictures are going viral on social media.

Most of her posts are filled with comments like “Wow you look like Deepika” and “for a sec there I thought it’s Deepika Padukone.” Another user wrote: “Is it Deepika twin?” a third user commented, “Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger”. A fourth user wrote, “Deepika Lite🥺😍” Some even tried to troll. A user wrote, “Sasti copy of Deepika Padukone”

Take a look at some of Rijuta Ghosh Deb’s pics below:

While some netizens were in disbelief with her striking resemblance with the Padmaavat actress, some netizens noticed that Rijuta looks like Deepika Padukone only from a certain photo angle.

Meanwhile, Deepika recently returned from the US and shared pictures from her husband Ranveer Singh’s adventurous birthday festivities. The Bollywood’s power couple explored the beaches, went into the wild, went cycling, dug into scrumptious meals and managed to click picture-perfect moments.

Sharing the pictures, Deepika Padukone captioned it, “May our lives be blessed with experiences and adventures in abundance.”

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, went all the way to Serbia to find a rare flower for Deepika Padukone on the Netflix interactive series Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor also shared snippets from the vacation and he says in one of the videos: “Deepika vs Wild.”

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

