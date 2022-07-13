Mallika Sherawat charmed everyone with her bold and glamorous roles in a variety of films, but she has been away from the big screen but soon she’ll be back. In a recent conversation, the actress spoke about her film Murder and compared it with Gehraiyaan. She also addressed Deepika Padukone’s intimacy in the film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Deepika starrer is directed by Shakun Batra and the romantic drama film also stars, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa with Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

Mallika Sherawat recently spoke with Prabhat Khabar and was asked about the changes she‘s seeing happening in the entertainment industry. She also shares her views on how actresses are more confident with their bodies and compares Murder with Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, saying she wore a bikini and kissed on screen 15 years ago. However, she feels people were too narrow-minded during the time.

Talking about changes, Mallika Sherawat said, “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that.”

She added, “The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting.”

On the work front, Mallika Sherawat who was last seen in her digital show titled Nakaab on MX Player will be next seen in a comedy-drama movie, RK/Rkay, along with Rajat Kapoor, Kubbra Sait, and Ranvir Shorey.

