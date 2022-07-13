Actress Sanya Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut with the biographical sports film Dangal in 2016, is one of the budding actresses in the industry. She was praised for her performances in Shakuntala Devi (2020) and Pagglait (2021).

Last year in November, Sanya bought a new house in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road. This made her a new neighbour of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Now the actress has revealed that she felt safer in Mumbai than in Delhi.

Sanya Malhotra, who is born and raised in Delhi, draws a comparison between the national capital and Mumbai based on her own experience. Talking to Crime Tak, “I am from Delhi and there’s a very good reason why I prefer Mumbai to Delhi. I feel safer in Mumbai. I have no clue if Delhi has improved or not, but I don’t feel safe there. I can’t even point out a reason for that. I don’t think there is a single woman in Delhi who hasn’t faced eve-teasing.”

The Dangal actress is a Gargi College alumna from Delhi. She once spoke about how the city has so much to offer in terms of places and food. She said to Hindustan Times in 2019, “There is so much to explore in Delhi. The city has many interesting experiences in terms of places and foods to offer. There are so many options that one is usually spoilt for choice. I remember while we were shooting for Badhaai Ho (2018) in Delhi, my mother used to cook for everyone and send it to the sets.”

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra is promoting her upcoming film HIT: The First Case. She will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao. They attended the film’s screening event in Delhi.

