Sara Ali Khan recently shot for a magazine cover, pictures which she shared with her fans on social media. The actress took to her social media account to share the oh-so-hot photos from her latest shoot sending her fans into a tizzy. Sara looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she aces the no-makeup look in her photoshoot. For the cover photo, the actress nailed an all-black look which she paired with a golden and black bralette. Letting her eyes do all the talking, the Kedarnath actress looks hot as she opts for minimal make-up and heavy accessories.

Recently, Sara was on a family vacay to London with father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh along with step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In her latest interview with the magazine, Sara Ali Khan revealed how surprising she can be at times. The Simmba actress said that apart from her fans and followers on social media Sara is still surprising herself. Speaking to Elle Magazine, the actress said, “It is hard to tell because Sara Ali Khan is constantly evolving. The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you, because she is still surprising herself.”

Sara Ali Khan has indeed surprised us with her versatility on and off-screen. While she takes social media by storm with her Bikini photos, she has also received heavy backlash for her photos from the Kedarnath temple.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has recently wrapped shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal actress is all set to appear in the 2nd episode of Koffee With Karan 7 with good friend Janhvi Kapoor.

