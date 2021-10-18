Released on October 18, 2018, was Amit Ravindernath Sharma’s Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Shardul Rana and Sanya Malhotra. While these actors made a place in our hearts thanks to their amazing performance, did you know Rao almost didn’t do that film?

Advertisement

In a past conversation with a film critic, around the time the film was released, Gajraj spoke about almost not doing the film. Read on to know why and how he changed his mind.

Advertisement

This past conversation, as reported by Hindustan Times, had Gajraj Rao talking about Badhaai Ho and almost letting it pass by. He said, “I would not say reject. I was apprehensive because first of all, it was such a big role. My middle-class values and ethics came into play that the person (Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma) should not suffer a loss because of me.”

Gajraj Rao further added that he was touched that the filmmaker put so much faith in him and wanted to make him a part of the project. He said, “I told him, ‘You can get a big star. The script is powerful.’ He said, ‘Gajraj ji, you are a big actor for me.’ I told him that I will not be able to dance because I have ankylosing spondylitis and I cannot control my body language myself, let alone follow the directions of a choreographer.”

The article further added that according to Gajraj, “it is very important that the director does not feel handicapped”. He wanted to make sure that Amit knew the pros and cons of casting him.

Though Rao got his breakthrough film in his late 40s, he said that he was overwhelmed by the love and adulation coming his way now.

On the work front, Gajraj Rao will soon be seen in Maidaan. He last starred in the black-comedy Lootcase.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Honsla Rakh Box Office Day 3: Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Continues Its Wonderful Run On Sunday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube